Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Shares of CL opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

