Analyzing GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) & Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoVax Labs $1.82 million 16.38 -$2.96 million N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -1.16

GeoVax Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeoVax Labs and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoVax Labs -322.25% -40.69% -35.50% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -103.16% -67.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GeoVax Labs and Trevi Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

GeoVax Labs currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.85%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 423.81%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than GeoVax Labs.

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats Trevi Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies International, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Geneva Foundation; the University of California; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation; and Rutgers to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine for any human or animal use. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.