Analyzing Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52% Broadstone Net Lease 19.19% 2.52% 1.48%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crown Castle International and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 9 0 2.69 Broadstone Net Lease 0 3 4 0 2.57

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus price target of $190.31, indicating a potential downside of 5.66%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $23.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and Broadstone Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.93 $1.06 billion $6.78 29.75 Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 11.08 $51.18 million $1.41 17.34

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Broadstone Net Lease on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

