Analyzing Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT and Columbia Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30 Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus target price of $43.78, suggesting a potential downside of 12.36%. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus target price of $17.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Columbia Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 10.89 -$104.13 million $1.73 28.87 Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 6.56 $115.71 million $1.52 11.30

Columbia Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Columbia Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Columbia Property Trust 38.07% 4.16% 2.60%

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats Apartment Income REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

