Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $61.30

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.
PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
PAGS traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $62.83.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
