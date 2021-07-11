Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $61.30

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

PAGS traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

