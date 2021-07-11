Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $10.00

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IMGN opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

