Analysts Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get BTRS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,776. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Research analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.