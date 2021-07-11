Analysts Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Target Price at $72.00

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

ASTE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $14,784,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $11,314,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Astec Industries by 190.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,634 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

