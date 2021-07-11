Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post $51.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.80 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $207.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $222.07 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.81. 180,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

