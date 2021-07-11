Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $0.97 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Oracle reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05. Oracle has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

