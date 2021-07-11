Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 162,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,070. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $378.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,544 shares of company stock worth $727,019. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $15,463,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 148,475 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth $13,974,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

