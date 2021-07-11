Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

GMS stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 167,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24. GMS has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.