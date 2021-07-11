Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Endo International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

