Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.10 Million

Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post sales of $214.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $139.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $899.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.75 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $977.82 million, with estimates ranging from $962.73 million to $992.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 55,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,664. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

