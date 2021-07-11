Analysts Expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,158,876.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BlackLine by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 181,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.72 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

