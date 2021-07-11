Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report sales of $2.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRO opened at $15.76 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

