Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Post $3.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce earnings of $3.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.62 and the highest is $3.75. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.52 to $16.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $481.18. The company had a trading volume of 386,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,796. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $483.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

