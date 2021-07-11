Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PROF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,546,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

