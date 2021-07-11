Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ping Identity posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

PING traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 563,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,922. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

