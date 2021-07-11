Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.34. MSCI reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

MSCI stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $560.23. 308,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,067. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $560.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

