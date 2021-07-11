Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $2.31 EPS

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

MU traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 15,441,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,176,627. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.21.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,359 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $173,209,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.