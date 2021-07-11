Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. ICON Public reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $11.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $167.24 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

