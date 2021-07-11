Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.87. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

FRME opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

