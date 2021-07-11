Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post sales of $968.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $975.58 million and the lowest is $960.00 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,741. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 933,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

