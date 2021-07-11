Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 861,399 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,640,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 861,399 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $643,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

