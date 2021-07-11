Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 60,558 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,226,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60,558 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,374,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.82 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

