Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $787.95 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,004 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $787,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after buying an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

NYSE CB opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.07. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

