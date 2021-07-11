American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

APEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in American Public Education by 7.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 59.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Public Education by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.49 on Friday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

