American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.88 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.