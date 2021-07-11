American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

AXP stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FIL Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

