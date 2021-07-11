Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after buying an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

