AMEPAY Trading Down 12.6% This Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $87,287.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00162321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.33 or 1.00036672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.74 or 0.00952755 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

