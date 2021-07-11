Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 723,377 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 473,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 2,676.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 603,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

