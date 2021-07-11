Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,586,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

