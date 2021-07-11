Amalgamated Bank Sells 980 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

