Amalgamated Bank Sells 667 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after buying an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

