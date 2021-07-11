Amalgamated Bank Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,739,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

UE opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Capital One Financial cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

