Amalgamated Bank Has $126,000 Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MannKind were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. Analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

