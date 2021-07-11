Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 4,352 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

FRME stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. On average, analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.