Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Trading 6.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 20,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,532,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,000 shares of company stock worth $958,660.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

