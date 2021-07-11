Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Alstom stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

