Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232 over the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

