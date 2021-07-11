Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Quadrature Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,741 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $7.95 on Friday, reaching $2,591.49. 755,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,716. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

