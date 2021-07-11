Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Allakos worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,711 shares of company stock worth $13,018,213 in the last ninety days. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $83.89 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

