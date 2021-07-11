Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $700.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $627.19 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $267.63 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $594.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.