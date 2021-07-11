Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of ALFA stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Wednesday. Alfa Financial Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The stock has a market cap of £439.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Adrian Chamberlain bought 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

