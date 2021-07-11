Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Alaska Air Group worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE:ALK opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.