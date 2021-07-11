Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akouos by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,729 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 2,558.3% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 398,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 383,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 109,580 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKUS opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $439.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Akouos has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

