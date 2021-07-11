AirBoss of America Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Analysts at Pi Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$946.36 million and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.57.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.23%.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

