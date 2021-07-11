Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Afya worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.73 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.